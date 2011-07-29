Two East Texans killed in early morning crash

LEON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - DPS officials in Bryan say that speeding was the cause of a head-on crash that killed two East Texans early Thursday morning.

DPS tells KLTV 7 that 20-year-old Christopher Michael Hicks of Frankston was driving on Highway 7 in Leon County, just outside of Centerville, TX just after 5AM Thursday when he came around a corner, and drifted into the lane of an oncoming 18-wheeler. Authorities say Hicks was traveling at an unsafe speed.

Hicks' S-U-V rolled off the road, landing upside down. DPS confirms that Hicks, and his passenger, 19-year-old Courtnee Nicole Odom of Tyler, both died at the scene. Hicks was wearing a seatbelt, but Odom was not.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, 54-year-old Ernest Ray Freedman of Waco was taken to a Madisonville hospital with leg and head injuries.

