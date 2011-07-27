Don has made landfall near Baffin Bay, Texas.

Tropical Depression Don is weakening rapidly over South Texas and no longer poses a threat to anyone. The dry air over Texas just depleted all of the tropical moisture within the system and very little rainfall fell over southern Texas as he moved inland late Friday evening.

