Water line break closes section of North Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police confirm to KLTV 7 that a broken water line has closed a section of North Broadway Avenue.

The section between Gold Street and East Queen Street is currently closed while crews work to repair the line. One lane of traffic is being guided through right now.

Tyler Water Utilities say clean up should be finished in about two and a half hours (8pm).

Stay tuned to KLTV and KLTV.com for further updates as they become available.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.