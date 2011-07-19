Fire chief fights fire at neighbor's home with a water hose - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Fire chief fights fire at neighbor's home with a water hose

HARLETON, TX (KLTV) - There are parts of East Texas where your closest neighbor isn't really all that close. Luckily, that's not the case here.

"Chief Harper lives just a short distance through the pasture here, and he had come out on his back porch, and just happened to look this way, and then he saw the smoke coming from his neighbor's house," said Harleton Fire Department Chaplain Mike Brittain.

Harleton Fire Chief Mike Harper quickly got over to the house, and started fighting the fire, with the only thing he could: a water hose.

"Whenever I drove up, he had on his safety gear like he was supposed to," Brittain said. "He was in dress, and responded as a professional fireman would have."

Brittain says Chief Harper still called for help fighting the fire, and the rest of the department arrived to get it put out. Still, Harper saved a lot of the family's belongings.

"If he hadn't been fighting it with the water hose, as limited as that was, probably this structure wouldn't be here today," Brittain said.

And Chief Harper is not done helping this family.

"They are staying in a motor home that Chief Harper also had, and he's loaned it to them to stay for this period," Brittain said.

Making him a good Samaritan, all over again.

The family did lose most of their clothes, but were able to salvage things like their photo albums. Due to the fire, smoke and water damage, the home itself is likely a total loss.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly