Trane lays off hourly, salary workers

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Trane plant in Tyler is preparing to lay off many of its seasonal production staff, in the same week it terminated a group of salaried employees.

A spokesman for Trane tells KLTV 7 that the salaried workers were notified, and let go, on Tuesday as part of market-driven job cuts made in locations around the country. Friday, July 15th, will be the last day for Trane's seasonal employees, but the spokesman says those cuts are made on a regular basis, and the employees were prepared.

The company would not confirm the number of employees that were laid off. However, the salaried employees will be eligible for severance packages and outplacement services. The company says they do not expect more job cuts in the near future, however the reductions in salaried workers will be permanent.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.