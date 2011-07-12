Infant dies after welfare call at Tyler apartment complex - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

No foul play suspected in infant death

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the infant as Melehia Kent. Melehia was born April 19 of this year.

Officials also say there are no indications of foul play.

The case is still under investigation.

 

 

TYLER, TX - Shortly before 6:00pm on July 12, 2011, Tyler 911 received several calls from 3900 Old Bullard reporting an infant was having a medical emergency.  East Texas EMS, Tyler Fire and Tyler Police were all dispatched to the location. 

When EMS and Fire arrived, they discovered a 2 ½ month old female in cardiac arrest.  CPR was started and EMS transported the infant to East Texas Medical Center.  The child died at the hospital shortly after arrival.

Investigators were called to the scene to begin the investigation.  The scene was processed and the detective is currently interviewing witnesses.  Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Gary Alfred was called to the hospital and was asked to order an autopsy on the infant.

The name of the infant will not be released at this time.  The Major Crimes Unit will be responsible for the investigation of this incident. 

Released by Tyler Police:

