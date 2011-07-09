Funeral plans announced for teen killed in wreck

UPDATE: Family members confirm with KLTV 7 that a visitation service for Kayla Wager will be held Wednesday night from 6-8pm at Stewart Funeral Home in Tyler.

Kayla's funeral will be Thursday morning at 11 at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.

BRYAN, TX (KLTV) - A Whitehouse teenager was killed Friday night in a one vehicle accident just outside of Bryan, TX.

DPS tells KLTV 7 that the accident happened just after 8PM on Highway 21, about seven miles east of Bryan.

Kayla Wager, 17, of Whitehouse was driving a Mazda pick-up truck and left the roadway, rolling several times.

We're told her father was the passenger in the pick-up truck. Milton Wager, Jr. sustained minor injuries. He was treated and released from the scene.

