Probation revoked, Murski sentenced to prison

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Marc Alan Murski, the man convicted of hitting former Smith County Commissioner Bill McGinnis while driving drunk in 2007, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Murski was sentenced to five years probation in 2007 after the crash, but was ticketed for public intoxication in a Houston bar earlier this year. The Smith County DA's office pushed to have his probation revoked, and a visiting judge sentenced him to the five years.

McGinnis was severely injured in the crash, in which he was riding his motorcycle. He told KLTV 7 that it took nine months of physical rehabilitation before he was able to walk without the use of a cane.

