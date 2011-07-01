Motorcyclist injured after semi-tractor strikes overpass

Released by the Tyler Police Department:

On 07-01-2011 at approximately 6 PM, the Tyler Police Department responded to a traffic accident at the on West Loop 323 north of Bellwood Road.

A Mexican national, Eduardo Gonzales was driving a semi-tractor that was piggybacking two additional semi tractors behind it. He was south bound on the west loop. His load (the two other semi tractors) was too high to fit under the railroad overpass that crosses the loop. Gonzales struck the overpass, tearing the top off of the trucks.

A motorcycle rider that was behind Gonzales had to take evasive action to avoid the debris and crashed his bike. He complained of minor injuries but refused treatment by EMS.

Gonzales had no driver's license and no insurance. He was issued citations for the offenses and his vehicles impounded per the City of Tyler no insurance ordinance.

Just prior to Mr. Gonzales' vehicle being towed from the scene, he was able to get someone to bring proof of insurance for his vehicle to the scene. Therefore, his vehicle was released back to him and he was not cited for the insurance violation.

