Tyler Police arrest hit-and-run suspect

Released by the Tyler Police Department:

On 07/01/2011 at approximately 5:15 PM, Tyler Police responded to a hit-and-run accident in which the victim was following the suspect vehicle.

Tyler Police attempted to pull the suspect over in the area of W. Martin Luther King and N. Palace when the suspect began evading police. After a short pursuit, the suspect, identified as Guillermo Zarate, stopped in the 2200 block of N. Broadway and was arrested and charged with Evading in a Vehicle and Fail to Stop and Give Information (Hit-and-Run Traffic Accident).

The case is still under investigation and other charges are possibly pending.

10:33 PM UPDATE:

The suspect was later additionally charged with Failure to Identify when she gave a false identifying information to officers. Her name is now believed to be Elvia Zarate, age 21.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.