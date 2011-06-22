Public hearing on Tyler ISD district realignment

From the Tyler Independent School District:

The Board of Trustees of the Tyler Independent School District is considering new boundaries for its trustee districts and wants to hear from the public.

Tell us what you think about the preliminary trustee district plan at the public hearing. The Board of Trustees encourages participation in the redistricting process and would appreciate input regarding the Illustrative Plan 1.

According to the 2010 Census data, the school district's trustee districts are not of sufficiently equal population and must be redrawn in order to comply with the "one-person, one-vote" principle established by the U.S. Constitution.

Public Hearing on Redistricting Proposals

Thursday, June 23, 2011

5:30 p.m.

Birdwell Elementary School Cafeteria

2010 Talley Avenue

Tyler, Texas 75701

