RAW: Surveillance of Lindale pharmacy burglary

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - Lindale police are looking for two individuals believed to have burglarized a pharmacy early Thursday morning.

Police say Elliott's Pharmacy, in the 14,000 block of FM 849 in Lindale, was burglarized this morning just after 6am.

Police say two suspects were seen on the store's security cameras.

If anyone has any information of the identity of the 2 suspects or the vehicle please contact the Lindale Police Department at 903-882-3313.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.