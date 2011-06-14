Tyler police investigate badly decomposed body

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a body found in a vacant field in the 400 block of NNE Loop 323.

Police say the body was discovered just before 7:45 Tuesday evening, by someone who was mowing the field with a brush hog.

Police say the body was "very badly decomposed," so much so that they are not yet able to determine the person's age, race, gender, or manner of death.

Police have ordered an autopsy.

