Volunteers give North Tyler a fresh coat of paint - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Volunteers give North Tyler a fresh coat of paint

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Friday, staff members and counselors at Pine Cove Christian Camp, in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity, fanned out across North Tyler to paint houses and hopefully change some lives.

Folks in the Conley Heights neighborhood this afternoon, looked outside, and saw a yard full of kids they didn't know doing all kinds of work.

"Scraping and repainting, and we're just having a ball," says Gloria Tilley.

Tilley has lived in the neighborhood for 45 years and played a big part in getting all these young faces out here.

"I just got out and walked the street. Got me paper and a pen and I just started taking names and needs," adds Tilley.

Gloria took that long list to Habitat for Humanity and a service project was quickly started.

Friday afternoon, the volunteers tackled 25 homes, doing mostly painting but also yard work and anything else the homeowners might need. Organizers say there aren't a lot of volunteers out there more willing than these Pine Cove camp counselors.

Taylor Jervis has been a counselor at Pine Cove for four years and he says this is just another way that his job lets him meet and help new people.

"Man, it's fun to have people step outside their house wondering what's going on. Then build relationships with these people whose houses and whose community that we're in. That's what we're all about is just relationships," says Jervis.

Mission Tyler, PATH, the City of Tyler, Lowe's, Valspar Paint, Sam R. Hill Lumber and Harry's Building Supply all made donations to help pay for Friday's massive service project.

