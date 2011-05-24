Tornado watch issued for southeast sections of ETX

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for the southern and eastern sections of East Texas until 11PM. Storms have begun to fire along a cold front moving through ETX this afternoon.

More are likely, and those that form will do so very, very quickly.

Movement should be eastward at 40-50mph. Gusty winds, hail, lightning and heavy rainfall are expected in the storms this afternoon and this evening. Most of the storms should be out of East Texas later this evening.

The Tornado Watch is in effect for the following counties: Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Shelby, Gregg, Rusk, Nacogdoches and Cherokee.

