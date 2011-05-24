Kindergartners welcome home an East Texas soldier

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) – Private First Class Bryan Mount has been in Afghanistan for the last year, but today he got a big welcome home.
Bryan last saw his son eight months ago, but an East Texas soldier changed that in a big way today at a Longview school.
All of the students at Bramlette Elementary were packed into an assembly Tuesday afternoon, and all they knew was that they were meeting someone special.
When PFC Bryan Mount walked in, one of the kindergartners in the audience just couldn't stay in his seat. Bryan got to pick up his 6-year-old son Zackary for the first time in months, and said it was a little bit harder than he remembered.
"Surprised how big he's got since the last time I've seen him. He has grown so much since the last time I saw him, which has been several months, and he's been growing like a weed," says Bryan.
Zackary wasn't the only little voice that wanted some of Bryan's time, though. All those kids that were told they were meeting someone special were lining up to do just that.
Bryan's wife, Stacey says that finally, after a year, her family is whole again.
"He would tell me that he misses his dad and he wished he was home so he could go and be there with him. I'm just thankful that he's home and I'm very proud of him. I love him," says Stacey.
Bryan told the assembly this morning that the hardest part of deployment is not the combat, but not knowing if you'll ever see your family again. So for this East Texas soldier, the hard part is over.
The Mount family will be in Texas until June 17, and then they will all go back to Bryan's base in Germany.
Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.
This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.More >>
This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.More >>
Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.More >>
Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.More >>
A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.More >>
A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.More >>
It's been three days since malfunctioning landing gear forced an airplane into an emergency landing at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, and the crew that worked the scene is back at work.More >>
It's been three days since malfunctioning landing gear forced an airplane into an emergency landing at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, and the crew that worked the scene is back at work.More >>
The CIA says more than 69,000 of the more than 87,000 CIA records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have already been released in full.More >>
The CIA says more than 69,000 of the more than 87,000 CIA records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have already been released in full.More >>