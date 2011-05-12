WWII Veterans get big "Welcome Home" ceremony - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

WWII Veterans get big "Welcome Home" ceremony

86 YEAR OLD DALE WHITTEN, A MARINE CORPS VETERAN FROM TYLER, SAID THAT THE TRIP TO THE NATION'S CAPITOL WAS EVERYTHING HE THOUGHT IT WOULD BE.

32:48 "It was wonderful, and it brought back a lot of memories. What all did you get to see? Everything! Laughter."

CAMERAS CAUGHT A VERY EMOTIONAL DALE IN THE AIRPORT IN WASHINGTON DC, WHERE THE VETERANS GOT A BIG WELCOME. HIS DAUGHTER WAS AT THIS AIRPORT TO WELCOME HIM HOME WITH OPEN ARMS, AND TOLD US THAT HER FATHER WAS EXTRA GRATEFUL FOR THE TRIP, BECAUSE HE ALMOST DIDN'T GET TO GO.

34:14 "He actually ended up in the hospital in the last month, and just got out of rehab two weeks ago. He was determined to go."

THE SIX EAST TEXAS VETERANS WERE JOINED ON THE TRIP BY A LARGER GROUP FROM THE SHREVEPORT AREA. ARMY VET GLEN KERNOHAN SAID IT WAS GREAT TO MEET THOSE MEN BUT...

35:43 "Them guys was in the Navy you know, and they got to go sleep at night, and I was in the Army, and I had to sleep on the ground. No they were real nice."

35:55 "Probably a lot of stories exchanged? Yes there was a lot of stories, I can't repeat all of them. Laughter."

BUT IT WASN'T JUST THE VETERAN'S FAMILIES WAITING TO GREET THEM. TRACY BARNES' SON, WHO'S IN THE AIR FORCE, WAS RECENTLY WELCOMED HOME AT THIS SAME AIRPORT AFTER SERVING IN AFGHANISTAN. SHE SAYS THAT'S THE REASON SHE'S HERE (31:02) HOLDING A FLAG.

37:29 "Where would we be today without them? You know, I feel the same way about our son. He's young, but he's serving our country. Where would we be without any of these guys serving our country."

37:58 "I got chills, just like when my son came in. I got it again today."

