Sentencing date set for accused East Texas mailbox bomber

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Larry Gene North, the man accused of placing more than 30 suspicious or potentially explosive devices in mailboxes around East Texas, is set to be sentenced next month.

Sources tell KLTV 7 that North has been in the hospital almost continuously since his arrest in April of 2010. North will have a competency hearing, finish the initial appearance that he did not complete last year, and a change of plea hearing. Then, on the same day in late June, he will be sentenced.

Right now, North has only been indicted for possession of a destructive device. The full complement of charges has not been filed yet, but North is expected to face a combination of criminal charges designed to hold him accountable for the placing of the pipe bombs.

He faces up to life in prison.

