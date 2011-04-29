Rodeo performer pleads guilty to sexual contact with child

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) – Rodney Hayes, a retired East Texas rodeo performer, pleads guilty in federal court to transportation of minors with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity. The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Hayes is a resident of Linden, TX in Cass County. His stage name was the "Texas Kid," and he had a rodeo act that included child performers. Many of these children were under the age of 18 and traveled around the country with Hayes to perform at rodeos in other states.

According to information presented in court, Hayes had sexual contact with at least one child between March 2005 and June 2008. Because these children traveled across state lines with Hayes, he was indicted for transportation of minors with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity in 2010, pleading guilty Friday.

Hayes' sentencing date has not yet been set, but he will face federal prison time. In addition, he will have to register as a sex offender and be unable to have contact with his victims.

