UPDATE: Identity of shooter at E. Texas grocery store released

UPDATE: Identity of shooter at E. Texas grocery store released

Victor Luna. Rusk County Jail.

HENDERSON (KLTV) - Henderson police respond to a shooting at a local grocery store, Monday night.

Around 6:30 pm Monday, Henderson police were called to a shots fired report outside the Kroger on Highway 79.

Police tell KLTV 7 that a man and woman had just been shopping in the store when they were walking to their car. That's when they say another vehicle pulled up, the two men exchanged words, and then the suspect in the vehicle and opened fire.

35-year-old Evert Almazan of Henderson was hit several times and was taken to ETMC in Tyler, where he is in critical condition.

Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Victor Luna,  took off on Highway 79, but was arrested a short time later near a mobile home park.  Luna's bond has been set at $100,000.

