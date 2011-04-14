Smith County crews battle evening house fire - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County crews battle evening house fire

SMITH COUNTY (KLTV) - An East Texas family should be able to keep their home after an early evening fire.

It happened just before 6:30 Thursday night in the 14000 block of Highway 271 north of Tyler.

The Smith County Fire Marshal's office says the family was next door visiting relatives when they heard a commotion. They looked back toward their home, and saw smoke. But apparently, the quick actions of another family member saved the day.

"The victim's brother was quick thinking," said Smith County Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Brooks. "He got over here, got a water hose, and was able to suppress the fire until the fire department could get here and get it under control. So he saved the majority of the house with his actions."

Brooks says it's pretty clear where the fire started, but his office is still investigating how it started.

