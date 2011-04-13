I-20 closed for hours after fiery 18-wheeler wreck

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - After a fiery wreck Wednesday morning between an 18-wheeler and a van, Interstate 20 near Longview is open again.

The accident happened just before 4:30 Wednesday morning on eastbound I-20, just before Estes Parkway in Gregg County.

Some witnesses say the wreck was so bad, it was hard to tell two vehicles were involved.

DPS Troopers say a Brookshire's truck was headed to Tyler, loaded with food, when it hit a van parked on the side of the road.

After the collision, fire engulfed both vehicles, and made one of them almost impossible to see.

First responders spent several minutes looking for the driver of the van. Turns out, he had left the van there, then went to a nearby motel for the night.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was unhurt.

Eastbound traffic on I-20 was diverted to Hwy 31, and over to Loop 281 for several hours while the wreckage was cleared.

