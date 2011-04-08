Police arrest suspect after chase through Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Police arrest suspect after chase through Tyler

TYLER (KLTV) - A man has been arrested after leading several law enforcement agencies on an evening chase in and around Tyler.

The chase lasted for nearly 20 minutes, but finally ended tonight at the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and West Azalea Drive in Tyler. Tyler Police, DPS, and the Smith County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the chase.

DPS troopers tell us that the suspect, Patrick Williams of Tyler, was driving a motorcycle on I-20 near Highway 110, when troopers tried to pull him over for a traffic stop.

Williams sped off toward Tyler, and eventually made it into the neighborhood near where he was arrested. DPS tells KLTV 7 that because of his speed, there were several places where Williams could have hurt someone.

"Numerous times," said Sgt. Thomas Bledsoe with Tyler DPS. "He didn't obey any traffic signals or signs, and in this neighborhood here, he was traveling at a high speed."

DPS tells us tonight that Williams' parents live right near where he was arrested. He will be charged with felony evading arrest.

