East Texas deputy remembered for his humor

She's dressed with full saddle, but the "rider-less horse" stands guard with empty boots in her stirrups...in honor of a fallen comrade.

"I hope it brings the law enforcement community together as a whole," said Marilynn Wilson, a long-time friend of Britton's. "More sharing with others...and spending what quality time you have together with valued friends."

Wilson will never forget her old college band buddy...friend...and former coworker.

"I'm gonna miss him," Wilson said.

One by one, deputies, troopers, constables, and police officers filed into the Rose Heights Church auditorium.

Heavy hearts, were soon made much lighter, with thoughts of the deputy with the *infectious sense of humor...

"He'd always have a good joke for you at the beginning of a shift," said Smith County Sheriff JB Smith.

"You have no idea what your laughter would have meant to him today," Chaplain Harold Elliott told the funeral audience. "Robert's gift of humor allowed him to live a happy life ... and to die happy."

Bagpipers would later lead Deputy Britton's body through a wall of officers. One more salute to the colleague they've lost.

After the funeral, a procession of patrol cars and motorcycles escorted Britton's body to Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery in Tyler.

