Morning apartment fire leaves 4 families homeless

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A fire ripped through a Longview apartment complex on Wednesday morning. You saw it first right here on KLTV.com.

The call came in around 6:40 from the 400 block of Tammy Lynn Drive in north Longview.

If it weren't for a neighbor, the fire could have been much worse.

Alexandra Matlock said Wednesday morning started like any other day. She was getting ready for school, and her dad was getting ready for work. Then someone started banging on her front door.

"I looked outside, and there was this lady out there in pajamas. I grab my dad, and we open the door, and she's like, ‘Your apartment is on fire! You've got to get out now,'" Alexandra recalled.

Alexandra says she was shocked because the smoke alarms had never sounded, and she never smelled smoke.

"We walked outside and there were flames jetting off of the roof of the building, and we were like ‘Oh my gosh,' so my dad instantly called the police," says Alexandra.

The fire was contained to one building, but all four apartments inside are now unlivable.

Steven Green, Longview Fire Department Battalion Chief, says there is, "extensive fire, smoke, and water damage to the top and bottom."

Fire officials say the fire started in the master bedroom of one of the apartments, and looks to be accidental.

But this accident still leaves four families without a home.

"I can't go to school today. My dad can't go to work. We have nowhere to go," Alexandra expressed.

The Red Cross will be helping these four families.

The Fire Department estimates the loss at somewhere between 35 and 50 thousand dollars.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.