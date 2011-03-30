Morning apartment fire leaves 4 families homeless - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Morning apartment fire leaves 4 families homeless

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A fire ripped through a Longview apartment complex on Wednesday morning. You saw it first right here on KLTV.com.

The call came in around 6:40 from the 400 block of Tammy Lynn Drive in north Longview.

If it weren't for a neighbor, the fire could have been much worse.

Alexandra Matlock said Wednesday morning started like any other day. She was getting ready for school, and her dad was getting ready for work. Then someone started banging on her front door.

"I looked outside, and there was this lady out there in pajamas. I grab my dad, and we open the door, and she's like, ‘Your apartment is on fire! You've got to get out now,'" Alexandra recalled.

Alexandra says she was shocked because the smoke alarms had never sounded, and she never smelled smoke.

"We walked outside and there were flames jetting off of the roof of the building, and we were like ‘Oh my gosh,' so my dad instantly called the police," says Alexandra.

The fire was contained to one building, but all four apartments inside are now unlivable.

Steven Green, Longview Fire Department Battalion Chief, says there is, "extensive fire, smoke, and water damage to the top and bottom."

Fire officials say the fire started in the master bedroom of one of the apartments, and looks to be accidental.

But this accident still leaves four families without a home.

"I can't go to school today. My dad can't go to work. We have nowhere to go," Alexandra expressed.

The Red Cross will be helping these four families.

The Fire Department estimates the loss at somewhere between 35 and 50 thousand dollars.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly