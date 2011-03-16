East Texas pro athlete experiences Japan quake - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas pro athlete experiences Japan quake

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

An East Texas man is back home from Japan tonight, less than a week after the 9.0 quake hit.

Justin Johnson, 24, of Tyler, has been living in Tokyo for the last month playing professional basketball as a member of the Tokyo Apache. Tokyo is more than two hours away from most of the devastation, but Johnson says he felt the initial quake for almost ten minutes.

He says he's back home because of the nuclear danger, and his mother says she's glad the team made the decision to send him back to the states.

"As I was Skyping him, I think it was the second day they were still having tremors, and I was watching him shake, and he would say, 'See, I'm shaking now,'" said Justin's mother, Cynthia Melontree Johnson.

"It was excitement for me, that he was coming home, and knowing that he was able to get a flight and come, I was excited."

"The thing we were worried about was the radiation, from the plant," Justin Johnson said. "That's the main thing we were focused on, and that's why I'm here right now. That was nothing to play with."

Justin says the rest of his team's season has been suspended for now. He's not sure how long he'll be home, but says he will head back when the team managers give him the all clear.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly