East Texas soldier laid to rest

By Jamey Boyum - email

Staff Sgt. Chauncy Mays was laid to rest today. But first, he was given a hero's goodbye, surrounded by hundreds of family and friends ..and the Patriot Guard Riders.

"Well, it's support that we never got when we came back from Vietnam," said Patriot Guard Rider Kenneth Ramsey. "I'm just proud to be able to show my enthusiasm for these boys that are going over there and doing what we did. This is an honor and a privilege to be able to do this for these boys. I mean, they're young and they don't know what they're getting into. Once they get into it, then it's too late. Their whole life changes. So, it makes me very proud to be able to do this. "

A few of the riders have the honor of escorting the hearse.

"There are four trikes that will be riding behind the hearse, and we're one of them," said Patriot Guard Rider Christine Bertrand. "We will be going back to Lake Fork to the cemetery."

Where they will proudly display the red white and blue.

"It's good for these boys to have support. Everybody should support these boys," Ramsey said.

Will Thompson, another Patriot Rider said, "You don't have to know a fellow soldier. We're all brothers."

Staff Sgt. Chauncy Mays is survived by his wife and two daughters.

