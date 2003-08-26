Shuttle Report Reminds East Texans of Columbia Disaster

It is hard to find anyone without an opinion on the current state of our political system. And most of the time, people express that opinion to their family in person and their friends through social media.More >>
It is hard to find anyone without an opinion on the current state of our political system. And most of the time, people express that opinion to their family in person and their friends through social media.More >>
The Olympics are a great time for the countries of the world to put aside differences, come together, and compete for the prize of being crowned world champion.More >>
The Olympics are a great time for the countries of the world to put aside differences, come together, and compete for the prize of being crowned world champion.More >>
President Trump delivered his first State of the Union address, and the analysis of the speech from both sides borders on the ridiculous.More >>
President Trump delivered his first State of the Union address, and the analysis of the speech from both sides borders on the ridiculous.More >>
The Smith County District Attorney’s office released the results of a recent audit examining the number of cases reduced or dismissed by Assistant District Attorneys who did not follow stated policy of the District Attorney.More >>
The Smith County District Attorney’s office released the results of a recent audit examining the number of cases reduced or dismissed by Assistant District Attorneys who did not follow stated policy of the District Attorney.More >>
The U.S. House voted by voice just before sunrise on Friday to give final approval to H.R. 582-- Kari's Law.More >>
The U.S. House voted by voice just before sunrise on Friday to give final approval to H.R. 582-- Kari's Law.More >>
Thanks to knocking down 15 three-pointers, the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team picked up a road win over McNeese on Thursday night by a score of 99 to 95.More >>
Thanks to knocking down 15 three-pointers, the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team picked up a road win over McNeese on Thursday night by a score of 99 to 95.More >>
Speaking of being recognized. We know the Carthage football program is one of the best in the state. But now the bulldogs can say they are among the elite nationally as well.More >>
Speaking of being recognized. We know the Carthage football program is one of the best in the state. But now the bulldogs can say they are among the elite nationally as well.More >>
The U.S. House voted by voice just before sunrise on Friday to give final approval to H.R. 582-- Kari's Law.More >>
The U.S. House voted by voice just before sunrise on Friday to give final approval to H.R. 582-- Kari's Law.More >>
Thanks to knocking down 15 three-pointers, the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team picked up a road win over McNeese on Thursday night by a score of 99 to 95.More >>
Thanks to knocking down 15 three-pointers, the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team picked up a road win over McNeese on Thursday night by a score of 99 to 95.More >>
Speaking of being recognized. We know the Carthage football program is one of the best in the state. But now the bulldogs can say they are among the elite nationally as well.More >>
Speaking of being recognized. We know the Carthage football program is one of the best in the state. But now the bulldogs can say they are among the elite nationally as well.More >>
When talking about the most accomplished athletes in Houston history, Tyler native and John Tyler product Earl Campbell has to be mentioned.More >>
When talking about the most accomplished athletes in Houston history, Tyler native and John Tyler product Earl Campbell has to be mentioned.More >>