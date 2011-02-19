Quitman remembers student with candlelight vigil

By Annette Falconer –bio| email

QUITMAN, TEXAS (KLTV) - Great memories were on the minds of Skylar Carpenter's classmates at Quitman High School Friday night.

"We would go to choir practice and her choir director would always ask about her cow, we would have like a ten minute discussion about Skylar's cow," said Quitman senior Lacey Turner.

Skylar's passion for the FFA program left students thinking about her passion for life.

"Anything the AG teachers had us do she did it with him," Turner said. "She was like, 'Please, let me do something. I just want to be part of something so wonderful, so great.'"

Friday night, students told KLTV 7 that they were glad to call Quitman home, because the school district allowed them this day to mourn.

"I realized that they wanted us to be together and didn't want us to have to deal with this on our own," said Quitman senior Autumn Roach. "And they wanted us to come together and help each other because that's all we can do."

More than a hundred students raised their individual candles toward the sky, thinking not only of their friend Skylar, but also of her family.

"I didn't cry at first until her father came up there because he told us that was his little baby, and just to have her gone is just terrible," Turner said.

Students called Skylar's family a family of faith...

"They have definitely lived their lives for the Lord, and Skylar did the same," Roach said.

So Friday, the students see Skylar in a happier place, with a brighter light.

"I know she's in a better place, and she's not stuck here, when she was here it was all a blur and when God took her from us, it's all clear to her," Turner said.

Funeral services for Skylar Carpenter will be held Sunday, February 20, at 2PM, at the First Baptist Church in Quitman.

