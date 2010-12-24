Tyler man dies in Christmas Eve accident

From the Tyler Police Department:

On 12-24-2010 at approximately 4:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a one vehicle accident in the 4500 block of Hwy 31 West.

On arrival officers located the vehicle, a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup on its side. The driver of the vehicle, Autumn Gipson, was traveling east bound when she lost control of the vehicle and after losing control the vehicle struck a curb and landed on its side.

The front seat passenger, Jeff Jordan 25 years of age, who had not been wearing seat belt at the time the vehicle lost control, was partially ejected. J. Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene by a local Justice of the Peace.

Accident Investigators were called to the scene and completed the investigation.