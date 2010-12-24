White chocolate cranberry cookies with Mama Steph

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies with Walnuts

INGREDIENTS

* 1/2 cup butter, softened

* 1/2 cup packed brown sugar

* 1/2 cup white sugar

* 1 egg

* 1 tablespoon vanilla

* 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

* 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

* 1 cup white chocolate chips

* 1 cup dried cranberries

*1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 375. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Combine the flour and baking soda; stir into the sugar mixture. Mix in the white chocolate chips and cranberries. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets.

3. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. For best results, take them out while they are still soft, being careful not to overcook. Allow cookies to cool for 1 minute on the cookie sheets before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.