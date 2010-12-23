Cherokee County authorities search for robbery suspect

From the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office:

On 12-22-2010 at approximately 1915 hours, Cherokee County Communications received a 911 call from a clerk at the HOT SPOT convenience store on US 69 in Mt. Selman in reference to an armed robbery.

The clerk stated that a male subject wearing all black clothing with a ski mask and gloves entered the store and displayed a firearm towards the clerk, demanding the money. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction and manner.

Evidence leads Investigators to believe that the suspect(s) left east on FM177. An undisclosed amount of US Currency was taken. Anyone with information please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office 903-683-2271.