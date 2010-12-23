East Texas boy hears his first Christmas carols in years - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas boy hears his first Christmas carols in years

By Jamey Boyum - email

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Jacob Boothe couldn't hear for the last eight years. So, doctors at children's hospital tried a cochlear implant for the second time. After healing a month they recently turned it on.

"And it works," Jacob's mom, Cynthia Daniels, said. "And we're so excited. There was a fifty-fifty chance, they said maybe it will, maybe it won't. It's been a long time. He's had a lot of damage inside to his ear and this was really a miracle."

Jacob didn't really know what to think as he watched the carolers perform.

"When they first hear music its not entertaining to them," said Kim Ward, who helped to organized the carolers. "Its kind of annoying to them. "He's been tapping on windows just testing his implant."

"He's really kind of in shock," Daniels said. "He wasn't nearly as excited as we are because he doesn't know what he's missing. It's going to be a long road. He still has therapy to go through. he's going to have to learn what he's hearing."

Now Jacob looks forward to hearing conversations and the whistle of the wind. But, what does he think of the impromptu choir?

"I really like these people and would like to tell them thanks to everyone who came here and thanks to everybody that prayed for me," Jacob signed.

After a lot of hugging, Jacob was left to listen to a silent night, and wonder if the sign near his house, warning drivers of the presence of a deaf child, is necessary anymore.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.

