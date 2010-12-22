Rusk County authorities searching for aggravated robbery suspect

From the Rusk County Sheriff's Office:

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the citizens of Rusk County and surrounding areas for information to locate a suspect wanted in connection of an Aggravated Robbery.

Derric Obrien Blanton is wanted for an aggravated robbery which occurred Tuesday, December 21, 2010, about 10:00 PM, at the Conoco Station in Mt. Enterprise.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Blanton for the aggravated robbery. Blanton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with knowledge of Blanton's whereabouts should contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office or your local Law Enforcement Office immediately.