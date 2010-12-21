East Texas sailor returns home just in time to get married

By Jamey Boyum - email
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Right now, he's in training to fight for our country…but when he was a child he was fighting for his life.
You wouldn't know it by looking at Brandon Cannady, but he used to have cancer. He's been cancer free for over twelve years. You only have to make it five years to be considered cured, but that still wasn't good enough for some branches of the service. His mother Tammy was glad he didn't give up.
"It took him a while," Tammy Boyd said. "He wanted to go into the other branches but a couple of them wouldn't take him because he was diagnosed with leukemia when he was a baby. So he fought that and won it and now he's in the service."
He's been in for a year, and is well on his way to becoming a sonar technician. He's taking a break for a few weeks, then it's back to school in San Diego.
"Welcome Home Soldiers" tracked him down at a Tyler restaurant and wouldn't let him eat until they thanked him for his service. Brandon was surprised by the welcome.
"I thank you for the support," Cannady said. "I really appreciate all this. I was kind of nervous at first. I like the people, actually. They're supportive. It feels good."
He claims he won't be nervous standing at the altar tomorrow when he and Cammie Schurbon take their vows. That's just one thing he wanted to take care of while he's on leave.
His mom, of course is beaming.
"I'm proud of my boys and I love them very much."
Brandon has five brothers, but currently he is the only one in the service. He goes back to San Diego January 3rd.
Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.
This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.More >>
This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.More >>
Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.More >>
Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.More >>
A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.More >>
A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.More >>
It's been three days since malfunctioning landing gear forced an airplane into an emergency landing at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, and the crew that worked the scene is back at work.More >>
It's been three days since malfunctioning landing gear forced an airplane into an emergency landing at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, and the crew that worked the scene is back at work.More >>
The CIA says more than 69,000 of the more than 87,000 CIA records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have already been released in full.More >>
The CIA says more than 69,000 of the more than 87,000 CIA records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have already been released in full.More >>