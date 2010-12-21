East Texas sailor returns home just in time to get married - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas sailor returns home just in time to get married

By Jamey Boyum - email

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Right now, he's in training to fight for our country…but when he was a child he was fighting for his life.

You wouldn't know it by looking at Brandon Cannady, but he used to have cancer. He's been cancer free for over twelve years. You only have to make it five years to be considered cured, but that still wasn't good enough for some branches of the service. His mother Tammy was glad he didn't give up.

"It took him a while," Tammy Boyd said. "He wanted to go into the other branches but a couple of them wouldn't take him because he was diagnosed with leukemia when he was a baby. So he fought that and won it and now he's in the service."

He's been in for a year, and is well on his way to becoming a sonar technician. He's taking a break for a few weeks, then it's back to school in San Diego.

"Welcome Home Soldiers" tracked him down at a Tyler restaurant and wouldn't let him eat until they thanked him for his service. Brandon was surprised by the welcome.

"I thank you for the support," Cannady said. "I really appreciate all this. I was kind of nervous at first. I like the people, actually. They're supportive. It feels good."

He claims he won't be nervous standing at the altar tomorrow when he and Cammie Schurbon take their vows. That's just one thing he wanted to take care of while he's on leave.

His mom, of course is beaming.

"I'm proud of my boys and I love them very much."

Brandon has five brothers, but currently he is the only one in the service. He goes back to San Diego January 3rd.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.

