Tyler police looking for robbery suspects

Released by the Tyler Police Department:

Shortly after 6:00pm on Monday, 12/20, a white male was robbed at 717 W. Shaw. The victim was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot when he was approached by a black male who beat on the victim's window and told him to get out of the car. The victim said the suspect was a black male wearing a white muscle shirt and had a dark bandana over his face. This suspect was also armed with what the victim described as a revolver.

The victim got out of his vehicle and, after a brief scuffle, was forced to the ground. The suspect with the hand gun told the victim to hand over his billfold which the victim did. The victim said there were three other black males with the armed suspect. The other suspects also had masks over their faces. No clothing descriptions are available for the other suspects.

After obtaining the victim's billfold, the suspects all fled on foot southbound on Vine St.

The victim was not injured during this incident. This case will be investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903)531-1000.