Tyler police looking for robbery suspects

Released by the Tyler Police Department:
Shortly after 6:00pm on Monday, 12/20, a white male was robbed at 717 W. Shaw. The victim was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot when he was approached by a black male who beat on the victim's window and told him to get out of the car. The victim said the suspect was a black male wearing a white muscle shirt and had a dark bandana over his face. This suspect was also armed with what the victim described as a revolver.
The victim got out of his vehicle and, after a brief scuffle, was forced to the ground. The suspect with the hand gun told the victim to hand over his billfold which the victim did. The victim said there were three other black males with the armed suspect. The other suspects also had masks over their faces. No clothing descriptions are available for the other suspects.
After obtaining the victim's billfold, the suspects all fled on foot southbound on Vine St.
The victim was not injured during this incident. This case will be investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903)531-1000.
This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.More >>
This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.More >>
Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.More >>
Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.More >>
A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.More >>
A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.More >>
It's been three days since malfunctioning landing gear forced an airplane into an emergency landing at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, and the crew that worked the scene is back at work.More >>
It's been three days since malfunctioning landing gear forced an airplane into an emergency landing at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, and the crew that worked the scene is back at work.More >>
The CIA says more than 69,000 of the more than 87,000 CIA records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have already been released in full.More >>
The CIA says more than 69,000 of the more than 87,000 CIA records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have already been released in full.More >>