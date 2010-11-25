Whitehouse ISD selling Christmas trees

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - A local high school band is hoping to cash in on the Christmas spirit with tree sales.

The Whitehouse band Christmas tree lot is now open with more than 230 trees shipped in Wednesday afternoon from Oregon.

The lot is on FM 346 in Whitehouse behind Brown Elementary.

And while you pick out the perfect tree, band members will be on hand adding to the holiday spirit by sharing their talents.

"This benefits over 750 students throughout the Whitehouse band booster program," Charles Parker, Whitehouse band fundraising chairman, said. "Not just the high school, but 6th grade, junior high...We're just really pleased to be a part of all of this."

The fundraiser helps pay for band trips and scholarships.

