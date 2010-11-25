East Texas man dies of heart attack after pit bull attack

By Layron Livingston - bio | email

CANTON, TX (KLTV) - Another East Texas pit bull attack leaves one man dead...and sends one woman to the hospital.

The bizarre string of events unfolded Thanksgiving evening on Van Zandt County Road 1205. That's just a few miles northeast of Canton. Van Zandt County Sheriff Pat Burnett tells KLTV 7 two pit bulls somehow got out of their home, ran into a neighbor's yard, and began attacking the neighbor's dog.

Authorities say the woman who lived there tried saving her dog and was knocked down in the scuffle. She was later sent to the hospital for head injuries.

But Sheriff Burnett tells us the woman's son-in-law was able to wrestle and stab one of the pit bulls. That dog was later shot to death.

Police and EMS arrived minutes later and were on-scene when the son-in-law suffered a heart-attack and died on-scene. Authorities say the second pit bull bit another person on-scene.

Both dogs were taken into custody...and authorities say they will be filing the necessary charges.

