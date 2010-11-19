Computer glitch causes late paychecks for hundreds of East Texas workers

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Hundreds of East Texas workers may have to wait on their paychecks because of a computer glitch.

Approximately 600 Oncor employees were not able to get paid on Friday because of a computer glitch by the vendor who processes their checks.

An Oncor spokesperson told KLTV 7 that the problem has been corrected and the checks were processed late Friday but many banks will not post it until Monday.

Oncor said the company will pay the employees for any fees that are incurred because of the glitch.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.