Christmas packages for the troops

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - With the holidays fast approaching, we're getting into some of the year's busiest time for mail.

And the time crunch gets even tighter when you're sending that mail halfway across the world.

Residents of "Eden Place" in Longview gathered a little taste of home to send to American troops stationed overseas. The care packages include socks, snacks, and games.

The seniors are taking part in "Operation Appreciation," which has supported soldiers from East Texas since 2004.

"We do it to show our appreciation for the troops, and to give them our support," said Barbara James, whose husband was a veteran. "I think that it's a wonderful thing to do."

"Just a prayer is a big thing that you can do for these fellows, and hope that the president brings them home that's the main thing," said World War II veteran Richard Mann.

You only have a few more days to add your care package to Operation Appreciation's shipment. Just take it to St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church on Reel Road in Longview.

