Christmas packages for the troops - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Christmas packages for the troops

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - With the holidays fast approaching, we're getting into some of the year's busiest time for mail.

And the time crunch gets even tighter when you're sending that mail halfway across the world.

Residents of "Eden Place" in Longview gathered a little taste of home to send to American troops stationed overseas. The care packages include socks, snacks, and games.

The seniors are taking part in "Operation Appreciation," which has supported soldiers from East Texas since 2004.

"We do it to show our appreciation for the troops, and to give them our support," said Barbara James, whose husband was a veteran. "I think that it's a wonderful thing to do."

"Just a prayer is a big thing that you can do for these fellows, and hope that the president brings them home that's the main thing," said World War II veteran Richard Mann.

You only have a few more days to add your care package to Operation Appreciation's shipment. Just take it to St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church on Reel Road in Longview.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly