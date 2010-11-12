Two arrested for mail theft in East Texas city

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - Whitehouse police have arrested two people on federal charges of mail theft.

Justin Eric Yanez, 23, of Overton, and Nicholes Adam Hale, 21, of Kilgore were arrested. Yanez faces charges of fraudulent use/possession of ID and theft. Hale faces the same charges, as well as a charge of tampering with government records.

The pair was caught in the act of stealing checks and some DVD orders from several mailboxes in the city.

Waller also told KLTV 7 that police have recovered a large amount of mail that was taken by the two suspects. Police are asking Whitehouse residents to contact any recipients to make sure that mail is being received.

The Postal Inspection Service is also assisting the Whitehouse Police Department in the investigation.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.