East Texas girl dies after year-long medical fight - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas girl dies after year-long medical fight

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Last November, at the age of 10, Olivia Nolley started having trouble writing, and doctors discovered a tumor on her spine.

She's been dealing with the illness since then. But her friends say her death Wednesday morning was peaceful.

"She was surrounded by her family and Psalms and prayers were being said, and I love you's, and things like that."

Jay Ferguson is the headmaster of Grace Community School, and was at the Nolley family home just before 8AM Wednesday morning when Olivia died.

"It was a really sweet time, it was a good time, and she passed very peacefully, and God took her home."

It was last year that doctors operated on Olivia's spine to try and remove the tumor. Olivia was left largely paralyzed. But Ferguson says she was still excited about the beginning of this school year.

"She was looking forward to having the opportunity to come to junior high like all of the sixth graders do," Ferguson said. "She was able to be with us for a week or a little more before she had to stay home."

This is the second tragedy for the Nolley family in just over two years. Olivia's father Stan died from a seizure that followed surgery from a brain tumor.

Before Olivia's death, her mom told KLTV that through both instances, her prayer life has been challenged.

"I pray for His will and I pray for His peace and I pray for His understanding," Judy Nolley said. "That I know may not come till I stand face to face with Him one day. It would make it easier now...but there are some things we just won't know until we stand face to face with Him."

On Wednesday, Ferguson said that there were counselors available, but the teachers at grace also have a chance to talk about Olivia's death with their students.

"The teachers are able to pray with the students, and just to convey to them the hope that they have in the Lord, and the opportunity to share with them that Olivia is now in Heaven with the Lord."

Ferguson says the school is planning some observances in Olivia's honor, but said he's not quite certain yet when those will take place.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly