Severe storms possible today

By Grant Dade - bio | email |blog

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - There is a slight risk of severe weather across East Texas today. A cold front out to our west will move into the area later today and will provide enough lift for a few scattered thunderstorms to develop. Any storm that does develop could produce hail to the size of quarters and gusty winds possibly as high as 60 mph. The overall threat does not appear to be very high at this time however I do expect a couple of severe weather reports before the day is through.

Much of East Texas remains under burning bans today due to the dry conditions. The good news today is our relative humidity will be much higher than we have seen across East Texas. This means the fire danger is not as high today however, it is still not recommended to do any outdoor burning.

As we head towards next week another cold front is forecast to move into the area. This front may be able to produce more widespread rain so until then, look for dry conditions to continue in most areas.

Click here to sign up for your Personal Forecast.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.