6-year-old hospitalized after dog attack - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

6-year-old hospitalized after dog attack

VAN, TX (KLTV) -

VAN, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas 6-year-old girl is hospitalized after climbing over a neighbor's backyard fence and being attacked by a dog, says Van Police Chief, Kelly Smith. It happened at a home in the 500 block of Washington Street in Van.

Smith says the owner of the St. Bernard-Bernese Mountain dog mix came out and pulled the dog off the child. She then took the child inside and called EMS. The owner's husband then went outside and shot the dog.

Morgan Freeman, a first grader at J.E. Rhodes Elementary in Van, was careflighted to a Tyler hospital says Smith, with lower body injuries, mainly to the legs.

Neighbors told KLTV 7 that Freeman was friends with the little girl at the home where the dog was being kept, and it was common for them to play in the back yard.

Neighbors also say that the dog had not been at the home very long. A relative had been staying at the home, and brought the dog with her.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly