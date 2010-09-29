6-year-old hospitalized after dog attack

VAN, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas 6-year-old girl is hospitalized after climbing over a neighbor's backyard fence and being attacked by a dog, says Van Police Chief, Kelly Smith. It happened at a home in the 500 block of Washington Street in Van.

Smith says the owner of the St. Bernard-Bernese Mountain dog mix came out and pulled the dog off the child. She then took the child inside and called EMS. The owner's husband then went outside and shot the dog.

Morgan Freeman, a first grader at J.E. Rhodes Elementary in Van, was careflighted to a Tyler hospital says Smith, with lower body injuries, mainly to the legs.

Neighbors told KLTV 7 that Freeman was friends with the little girl at the home where the dog was being kept, and it was common for them to play in the back yard.

Neighbors also say that the dog had not been at the home very long. A relative had been staying at the home, and brought the dog with her.

