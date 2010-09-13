Man crashes into parked cars, power lines fall on car

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

Posted by Ellen Krafve - bio | email | Twitter

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas man wrecked his truck, but emergency crews had to wait for the electric company to show up before they could help him.

It happened Monday morning in Gregg County, just south of the intersection of Highways 149 and 349. The wreck could have been much worse.

Witnesses say they saw William Waldrup of Jacksonville driving his white pick-up all over the road while heading south on Highway 149.

DPS believes Waldrup was having a diabetic reaction, ran off the road, and ended up crashing into two cars parked outside of Alicia Sammons' house.

"I just heard a loud boom, and I was asleep," said Sammons. "I woke up, and looked out the door, and saw the hedges, and I thought the neighbor was cutting hedges, and I looked to the other side, and saw the truck crashed into the pole."

But, the parked cars Waldrup hit were not the real problem.

"Travelers, the homeowner's here, everyone was out here trying to help him," said DPS Trooper John Smith. "Unfortunately, nobody could get to the vehicle because of the power lines."

Waldrup hit an electrical pole, and the line fell across the top of his truck. Rusk County Electric had to come to the scene to cut off the power, while Waldrup sat in the truck. Eventually, they were able to get him out, and DPS says he is lucky his injuries are minor.

"It's definitely a blessing in disguise," said Smith. "He actually was not wearing a seat belt...He received injuries to his face, mostly from the airbags themselves."

A small price to pay, considering the potential threat from the power lines, and the near miss of the home where Sammons' slept.

"Everything should be fine," said Sammons. "This is material stuff that can be replaced."

Waldrup was taken to Good Shepard Medical Center in Longview to be treated for minor injuries.

The Longview Fire Department, and Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department were both on scene.

