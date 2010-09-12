Igor quickly strengthens to a strong Category 4 Hurricane

Posted By Grant Dade - bio | email |blog

After a couple of days of weakening, Igor as been on a steady increase since Saturday evening. Igor now has top winds of 150 mph making him a strong category 4 storm. Over the next 24 hours, Igor could become a Category 5 Hurricane with winds in excess of 156MPH. Igor will move on a west-northwest path before gradually turning more to the northwest later this week. Right now it appears Igor will curve out into the Atlantic and miss the United States. Keep up to date on the latest tropical information at our Hurricane Center at KLTV.com.

