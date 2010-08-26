Mineola police investigating MISD teacher

By Courtney Lane - bio | email

MINEOLA, TX (KLTV) - Mineola Police are investigating a complaint of an inappropriate relationship between a Mineola ISD employee and a student.

Mineola ISD's superintendent confirmed that an investigation is underway and says the district will cooperate.

At this time, no action has been taken against that school employee. KLTV 7 also spoke to the lawyer representing the employee. He says the allegations are false and there is no evidence to prove otherwise.

Police say the safety of children comes first and they will investigate this complaint thoroughly.

