East Texas mosque hosts open house - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas mosque hosts open house

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The idea of building a mosque not far from Ground Zero in New York has gained the support of New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and of President Obama.

Meanwhile, polls have shown that the majority of Americans are strongly opposed to it.

But, people in the Muslim faith have said that that would not be the case if there was a stronger understanding of the religion in America.

But, there is a mosque right here in East Texas, where Muslims have been educating people for years.

For the fifth year in a row, the East Texas Islamic Society Mosque is hosting an open house.  Christians and Muslims sit together, without shoes, in observance of the fact that a mosque is a place of prayer.

And, as in years past, there are some first-timers.

"I learned some of the things today," said Tyler resident Helen Miner. "I had seen pictures of the men all shoulder to shoulder in mosques, and I didn't realize that is just part of their tradition of faith."

And lessons like that are the goal of these open houses, because with education, can come understanding.

"The more insular you are, the more suspect you are," said Tyler home builder Anwar Khalifa. "So we want to make sure we're open to the public, and people know who we are and how we worship."

Khalifa is a member of the East Texas Islamic Society, and says negative feelings toward Muslims has become the acceptable form of racism in America. He says facing those feelings head-on is the only way to change them.

"You come, and you talk to us, and you see who we really are," Khalifa said. "There's no question out of bounds, you can ask anything you want, and we'll try to answer it the best that we can."

So in addition to showcasing the Muslim faith, the open house included more than an hour of question and answer time from visitors. The Imam, the equivalent of a priest or rabbi, fielded those questions. He's only been in East Texas for a few weeks, but he grew up in New York. He's keenly aware of the controversy there, but says it's presenting an opportunity that Muslims have to take advantage of.

"This is the moment where we have to speak up, because so many people are speaking against Islam," said Imam Faisal Ahmad. "And if we don't provide that balancing voice, then too many people will be misled."

The open house is scheduled every year during the Muslim observance of Ramadan. But the Imam says anyone is welcome to come and speak to him, and ask questions about Islam.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly