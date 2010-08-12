Young children witness murder of two adult sisters

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

Jenny Knight worked at Lupe's restaurant in Kilgore for seven years. Her co-workers say that regular customers have been asking about her all week.

"They're in shock," said Jenny's friend Rachel Jamison. "They can't believe that somebody they see everyday, she talks to everyday, they know her by name, is just gone, and they're not going to see her anymore."

Thursday, a picture of Jenny and her sister Diana was displayed on the cash register at the restaurant, next to a jar, asking people to help the family with the enormous cost of two funerals. Jenny's boss says it's the least they can do.

"That's a good family. That's a good family," said Juan Prado. "Especially her momma, she's been really good. But you know, there's nothing you can do when those things happen."

Stephen Rivers, Diana's estranged husband, is the man charged with the murders. He led authorities on a four-hour manhunt Sunday morning after the stabbings. Authorities say five young children were in the home when Jenny and Diana were killed, including Rivers' two-year-old niece.

"My little girl saw about 90 percent of it," said Rivers' brother-in-law Jason Lakey. "The only thing she didn't see was Stephen physically stabbing Diana. I'm pretty sure she saw all of Ginny, and all of the chaos and bleeding before paramedics could arrive."

Lake, and family friend Amber Cliff, say that Rivers had a history of violence, and had threatened Diana in the past. But Cliff says even with his history, she never thought he was capable of something like this.

"It shocks me to know that he knew how good of a parent or mother they were to their kids, and of all people he's the one that did it," Cliff said.

Funeral services for both the sisters will be held Friday at the Logansport High School Gymnasium, in Logansport, LA.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.