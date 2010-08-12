Family faced with cost of two funerals after brutal stabbing

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Friends of an East Texas family are asking for help, for a local family faced with the cost of two funerals.

Jenny Knight and her sister Diana Rivers of Kilgore were stabbed and killed on Sunday morning in Louisiana.

Diana's estranged husband, Stephen, has been charged with the murders. Thursday, the manager of the restaurant where Jenny had worked for seven years, had a jar at the cash register, seeking donations for her family. He says it feels like he has lost a daughter.

"I still don't believe it - the way she was killed," said Juan Prado, manager of Lupe's Restaurant. "But that's God's will. You never know. You can't change those things, no way."

